Reuters: Siemens, Bombardier vie for control of rail JV

Talks about uniting the rail operations of Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) and Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) are being complicated by the desire of both companies to keep control of a merged business, Reuters reports, citing sources close to the situation.

Among various potential complications, Bombardier likely would not agree to relinquish control to Siemens, given that the founding family controls the company through a dual class share structure, according to the report.

Antitrust issues and political considerations also could ultimately make a deal to create a company with combined sales of $16B difficult to pull off, industry experts tell Reuters.