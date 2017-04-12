Santander and Portugal settle 'toxic' swaps case

Under the deal, the public transport companies who entered into the swap contracts will pay Santander (NYSE:SAN) about €1.7B, while the bank will extend the Portuguese government a €2.3B, 15-year loan at "favorable" rates.

At issue were swaps designed to protect against higher rates, which didn't fare well (for the companies that took them out) when rates plunged during the financial crisis.

A deal's a deal though, and Portugal had lost in court. Today's settlement has the four transport firms paying all they owe, but the government saves some face, saying it will save €442M in interest payments thanks to the new loan.

Source: FT