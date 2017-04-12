U.S. Steel facility leaks toxic chemical into Lake Michigan tributary

Today's losses for U.S. Steel (X -9.7% ) are exacerbated by concerns related to a potentially hazardous leak from one of its facilities in Indiana into a Lake Michigan tributary.

The EPA reports the leak of wastewater that contains hexavalent chromium, a toxic compound that can cause lung cancer as well as damage to the eyes, skin, nose and throat.

The EPA so far sees no sign that the compound actually has reached Lake Michigan, but the National Park Service has closed two local beachfront areas.

