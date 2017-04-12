Acquisitions next for BlackBerry after royalty victory? Shares up 17%

The $819M arbitration award over Qualcomm increases the likelihood of acquisitions for BlackBerry (BBRY +16.8% ), says Canaccord's M. Michael Walkley. He boosts his price target to $9.50 from $8, but retains a Hold rating.

Goldman's Simona Jankowski's thinking is along the same lines.

Upgrading to Neutral from Underperform, CIBC's Todd Coupland calls BlackBerry just "modestly undervalued" vs. the 2018 growth target. Investors, he says, will have to wait until after then for more substantial growth.

Source: Bloomberg

