Industrials underperform after Fastenal results

Bellwether Fastenal's (FAST -6.9% ) earnings met expectations, but investors may have been hoping for more in March, particularly given the favorable late Easter holiday vs. last year.

Morgan Stanley's Nigel Coe notes gross margin slipped 40 basis points from a year ago, and were 50 bps below his expectations.

The XLI is down 1% vs. the S&P 500's 0.3% decline .

Other names on the move: United Rentals (URI -3.3% ), Flowserve (FLS -2.3% ), Parker-Hannifin (PH -2.7% ), Flour (FLR -2.9% )

