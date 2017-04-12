Broadcom not likely to win Toshiba bidding - RBC

RBC Capital's Amit Daryanan has spoken with Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSYY) chip partner Western Digital (WDC -2.1% ), and it's his take that WDC management has the right to block any bidder Toshiba might pick.

Further, Western has a problem with all of the bidders, particularly Broadcom (AVGO -3.5% ).

Daryanan thinks the winner of the NAND assets might end up being another Japanese player. "We think that Toshiba continues to encourage Japanese companies/financial institutions to join in the bidding process and could favor a Japanese owner over others should such an entity put in a bid.”

