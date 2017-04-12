'Signs of life' in asset management - Jefferies

"The majority of our coverage universe is poised to report improved Q1 flows paced by BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) with mid-to-high single digit growth," says analyst Daniel Fannon.

Fannon notes EPS revisions for the March quarter were up by an average of 3.2% for traditional asset managers.

Why does BlackRock stand out? The ETF unit should have another record-setting quarter with $61B of inflows vs. $56B in Q4; fee compression should moderate despite continued fee cuts; capital returns should be consistent at $300M in buybacks.