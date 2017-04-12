Infrastructure stocks take a beating on concerns about Trump plan

Infrastructure stocks are among today's weakest performers as worries grow about economic growth and the feasibility of Pres. Trump's stimulus promises.
Trump said in an interview that health care reform was still a priority above a tax reform plan, which investors have hoped would include some sort of infrastructure spending package.
Among today's decliners: AOS -1.5%, ACM -2.2%, AGX -7.4%, BKEP -2.1%, BCC -1%, CAT -1.7%, CBI -2%, CLF -6.7%, CBPX -0.8%, DEL -2%, EME -3.4%, EEP -2.2%, FLR -2.7%, ROCK -2.4%, IR -1.2%, JEC -2.6%, MTW -4.6%, MLM -2.6%, MTZ -3%, NUE -3.8%, OSK -2.4%, OC -0.8%, PKB -1.4%, PWR -1.9%, SSD -1.5%, STLD -3.7%, TEP -1%, TREX -1.1%, TPC -2.6%, USCR -1.5%, URI -3.3%, X -9.2%, UFPI -1.1%, USG -1.6%, VMC -2%.