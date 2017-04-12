Trump talks down dollar and yields; gold jumps

In a WSJ interview, the president says the dollar (UUP, UDN) "is getting too strong."

The comments have sent the dollar index lower by about 45 pips, now down 0.4% on the session.

Other gems: He likes the low-interest rate policy; while he respects Fed boss Janet Yellen, he's undecided on re-nominating her for the post; as leaked yesterday, he's not going to label China a currency manipulator.

The 10-year Treasury yield takes heed, dropping more than three basis points to a new 2017 low of 2.265%. TLT +0.5% , TBT -1%

Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) also takes notice, jumping about $5 per ounce, and now up 0.85% on the session at $1,285.

Update at 3:45: The too strong dollar is "partially my fault because people have confidence in me ... that will hurt ultimately."

Asked if Janet Yellen is toast when her term as Fed chair ends in 2018, "no, not toast," he says.

"I do like a low-interest rate policy, I must be honest with you."

And, in another 180 from the campaign, Trump is now a fan of the U.S. Export-Import Bank, and he plans on getting that moving again by filling two of the three vacancies on the bank's five-member board.