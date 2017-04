General Motors (GM +0.1% ) plans to work off some its extra inventory by shutting down various U.S. plants for a combined ten weeks in the second half of the year.

The automaker ended March with 98 days supply of inventory, up from 91 days at the end of February.

GM officials expect to end the year with inventory in the mid 70-day range.

Update: GM tells Seeking Alpha the planned downtime is to install new equipment, not to work off inventory.