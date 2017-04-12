Majors higher nearly across the board after Trump comments

Currencies across the globe have jumped vs. the dollar after the president tells the WSJ the dollar is "too strong," and he's a fan of low interest rates. Not all are in the green, but all are higher now than 30 minutes ago.

Gaining the most this session are the euro (NYSEARCA:FXE) and pound (NYSEARCA:FXB) - each up 0.35% . The yen (NYSEARCA:FXY), Swiss franc (NYSEARCA:FXF), and loonie (NYSEARCA:FXC) are ahead 0.3% . Back to unchanged on the day is the aussie (NYSEARCA:FXA).

