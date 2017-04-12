Tractor Supply -8% as investors don't buy weather as blame for poor results

Tractor Supply (TSCO -8.3% ) tumbles more than 8% after blaming bad weather for disappointing same-store sales results to start the year.

Credit Suisse, in cutting its price target to $70 from $73 and maintaining a Neutral rating on the shares, notes it did not see negative comps in the past during periods where weather was impacting the entire industry, which includes Deere (DE -1.6% ), one of TSCO's top competitors.

"Is it weather or something more?" Credit Suisse asks, adding that TSCO's statements "raise some questions about 'structural' issues, as well as [the company's] premium valuation."

UBS maintains a Buy rating on TSCO, conceding that the shortfall will intensify the debate as to whether the company's problems are systemic, noting that stores in the south, which had better weather, also saw eroding traffic; but UBS says comps should ease in coming quarters and should see a benefit from the rollout of a loyalty program and a buy-online/pick-up in-store system.