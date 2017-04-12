Instinet previews Starbucks earnings in advance

Instinet weighs in on Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) as the restaurant company prepares to post its FQ2 report.

The firm says a tough comparison to last year and a sluggish retail foodservice environment could have held Starbucks back from reaching 4% same-store sales growth (consensus 3.5%) during the quarter.

The Starbucks earnings call could be interesting, according to Instinet.

"Starbucks may also choose to discuss its Mercato lunch menu (which debuted at about 100 Chicago stores on April 11), the recent opening of a dedicated “Mobile Order & Pay Only” unit at its headquarters in Seattle, and/or its test of syrup extracts (replacing sugary syrups) at some stores in the Portland, Oregon market," reads the analyst note.

Starbucks is expected to report earnings on April 27.