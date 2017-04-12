Aerie Pharma's Rhopressa maintains safety profile over six months while matching timolol

Top-line data from the Phase 3 Rocket 4 study showed Aerie Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:AERI) Rhopressa (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) maintained its safety characteristics while sustaining its non-inferiority to timolol over a six-month period. The trial assessed Rhopressa for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

The results will support a European marketing application. Its U.S. marketing application is currently under FDA review.

Management will host a conference call at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the results.

