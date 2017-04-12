Merchandise margins improve at Pier 1 Imports

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) reports comparable sales increased 0.2% in Q4.

E-commerce sales were up 28% Y/Y to $103.1M to represent 19.5% of total sales.

Gross profit as a percentage of sales improved to 39.2% vs. 36.3% a year ago.

Merchandise margins jumped during the quarter, but SG&A expenses dragged on Pier 1's bottom line.

Looking ahead, Pier 1 expects Q1 sales growth of 0% to 1% and EPS of $0.46 to $0.52 vs. $0.48 consensus.

