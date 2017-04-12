Barclays: Cloud slowdown no worry for Seagate, Western Digital

It's an important market for storage makers -- but if digital cloud storage should slow down, Seagate (STX -1.5% ) and Western Digital (WDC -2.1% ) are still in pretty good shape, writes Barclays' Mark Moskowitz.

“While hyperscale has been a growth driver for both models, any potential deceleration is not overly detrimental due to the relative strength compared to anticipated declines in other HDD segments (i.e., compute, performance, and client non-compute)," he writes.

Investment by cloud companies has run at a "robust" pace for 18 months, setting it up for cyclicality, but "any pause should not be regarded as a permanent interlude,” because “the cloud is here to stay.”

That said, Western Digital is in a better position than Seagate, he says, since Seagate's model leaves it "more exposed to bumps and secular decline in the mid to long term.” Accordingly, he rates Western Digital an Overweight and Seagate at Equal Weight.