Preclinical study shows Ocera's lead product candidate halts progression of liver fibrosis in NAFLD model; shares up 39% after hours

Nano cap Ocera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OCRX) rockets 39% after hours on robust volume in response to its announcement of positive preclinical results for lead product candidate OCR-002 (ornithine phenylacetate). The data will be presented on Thursday, April 20 at The International Liver Congress of the European Association for the Study of the Liver in Amsterdam.

Results from the investigator-sponsored preclinical study in a rat model of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) showed the addition of OCR-002 significantly reduced the progression of fibrosis compared to untreated NAFLD rats while substantially reducing liver/body ratio, hepatic lipid content and hepatic collagen.

Ornithine phenylacetate is an ammonia scavenger that reduces excess ammonia in patients with liver cirrhosis and acute liver failure. NAFLD rats fed a high fat and high cholesterol diet for up to 16 weeks showed a significant increase in ammonia as well as other dyslipidemia biomarkers.