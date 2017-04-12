Stocks slip; S&P 500 closes below 50-day moving average

Stocks fell for a second straight day, weighed by lingering geopolitical concerns and Pres. Trump's comments on the dollar and interest rates.

Also, Rex Tillerson's visit to Moscow resulted in a meeting with Putin, but the Sec. of State described U.S.-Russia relations "at a low point."

The S&P closed below its 50-day moving average of 2,351 for the first time since the Nov. 8 election, snapping a 105-session streak that was the longest since a 130-session run in 2011.

The VIXsits at its highest level since the election, indicating that investors need results rather than words to keep moving stocks forward.

The industrials (-1.3%), materials (-1.2%) and financial (-0.9%) sectors finished at the bottom of the day's leaderboard, while the utilities (+0.7%), telecom services (+0.6%) and consumer staples (+0.5%) groups settled at the top.

The dollar index slumped to its lowest level of the month after Trump told WSJ he thought the currency was getting "too strong."

Conversely, other traditional safe haven assets rose, building on yesterday's gains, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury slipping below the psychologically key 2.30% level; gold gained $3.90/oz. to settle at $1,278.31 after hitting $1,281.80 earlier in the session, the highest level since Nov. 10.