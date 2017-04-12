FDA clears Entellus Med's ENT dilation device for persistent ETD

The FDA grants 510(k) clearance for the use of Entellus Medical's (NASDAQ:ENTL) XprESS ENT Dilation System in patients with persistent Eustachian tube dysfunction (ETD).

Colorado Sinus Institute's Jeffery Cutler, M.D., says, “Eustachian tube dilation is an excellent additional option for my patients with Eustachian tube dysfunction. Myringotomy with tube placement has been the standard for recalcitrant ear pressure and fullness for some time. Unfortunately, some patients experience worsening of hearing when tubes are placed this way. Transnasal Eustachian tube dilation has prevented this side effect and has been very well tolerated. The XprESS device is an excellent additional option for the treatment for ETD, and we look forward to our patients realizing the benefit in our practice.”