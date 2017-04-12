Reuters: Airbus CEO Enders considering new term, says not retiring soon

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) CEO Tom Enders tells Reuters he is in the early stages of considering whether to seek another term to lead the company when his mandate expires in 2019, and says he is not thinking about retirement.

Although Fabrice Bregier - who runs the planemaking business and recently picked up the new role of COO - is widely viewed as the main candidate to replace Enders, his status as heir apparent has not officially been confirmed and analysts say a delayed handover could allow others to develop the profile needed to be considered.

Enders is expected to let the board know by March 2018 whether he wants to stay in the job, giving the company a year to refine its succession plans.