Glu Mobile sets inducement awards for 11 new hires

Glu Mobile (GLUU -1.8% ) says it's approved inducement awards for 11 new hires that total out to hundreds of thousands of shares worth of options and restricted stock units.

The board's compensation committee approved awards of an aggregate of 161,600 shares' worth of restricted stock units, and stock option awards to buy an aggregate of 227,400 shares of common stock.

The RSUs vest on a four-year schedule, while the stock options have 10-year terms, vesting on a four-year schedule with an exercise price of $2.29.