Berkshire sells Wells Fargo to keep stake below 10% threshold

Wells Fargo (WFC -1.9% ) is off another 0.6% after hours, alongside news that Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A -0.3% , BRK.B -0.4% ) has sold 7.1M shares in the bank and will sell another 1.8M to stay under the 10% stake level.

That will keep Berkshire from becoming a bank holding company, which calls for additional commitments and requirements.

Buybacks at Wells brought Berkshire's stake to that level, and Berkshire filed a Notice of Change in Control with the Fed. "While we then had no intention to purchase more shares of Wells Fargo we recognized that our percentage interest would slowly creep up if Wells Fargo continued to purchase shares."

It would be simpler to keep ownership below 10%, Berkshire says it concluded, after several months of discussions with the Fed.

Berkshire says it will sell shares in the future if needed to keep its interest "slightly below" 10%, but it has no intention to sell WFC beyond that.