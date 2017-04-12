Delta reviewing $14B Airbus wide-body jet deal, heightening glut concerns

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) says it is reviewing its wide-body jet orders amid signs that the long-range travel market is saturated, CEO Ed Bastian said in today's earnings conference call.

“We continue to see excess capacity in wide-bodies as we look to the future for the industry as a whole... You could anticipate some reductions broadly over the next several years," Bastian said.

Such a move would be a setback for Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY), which beat out Boeing for a $14B deal with DAL in 2014; DAL has no orders pending with Boeing (NYSE:BA) for twin-aisle jets, according to its online database.