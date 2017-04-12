United to reimburse all passengers from flight that caused uproar

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) says it will compensate all 70 passengers for the cost of the flight in which a man was dragged off the plane by security officers after refusing to give up his seat (I, II, III); it is unclear if the payments will be in cash, frequent-flier miles or other forms.

CEO Oscar Munoz says he plans a thorough review of UAL’s policies for incentivizing passengers to give up seats when flights are overbooked, and blames a “system failure” for the incident, which has hurt UAL’s stock price and led to calls to boycott the airline; shares gave up an early gain and closed today -1.1% at $69.93.

The U.S. Transportation Department is reviewing the company’s overbooking policy amid lawmaker calls for changes across the industry.