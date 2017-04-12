Ixia shareholders approve of $1.6B Keysight buyout

In a special meeting today, shareholders of Ixia (XXIA +0.1%) approved the firm's $1.6B buyout by Keysight Technologies.
Shareholders signed off on the all-cash deal with about 82.8% of outstanding shares in favor.
They'll receive $19.65/share in the deal, with closing expected as early as later this month. The transaction already received early termination of its Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period, and clearance under antitrust laws of Germany and Israel.
Shares are up 16.6% YTD largely because of a move up following the Jan. 30 deal announcement.