Ixia shareholders approve of $1.6B Keysight buyout

In a special meeting today, shareholders of Ixia (XXIA +0.1% ) approved the firm's $1.6B buyout by Keysight Technologies.

Shareholders signed off on the all-cash deal with about 82.8% of outstanding shares in favor.

They'll receive $19.65/share in the deal, with closing expected as early as later this month. The transaction already received early termination of its Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period, and clearance under antitrust laws of Germany and Israel.