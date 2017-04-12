O'Reilly still pulling ratings amid sexual-harassment furor

A spate of reported sexual-harrassment settlements tied to Fox News (FOX -1.1% , FOXA -1.6% ) host Bill O'Reilly hasn't yet dinged strong ratings for his program The O'Reilly Factor.

The show drew 3.7M viewers on average last week -- up from the prior week, and continuing to lead all other programs on cable news networks. It's also averaged that number on Monday and Tuesday this week, Nielsen says.

O'Reilly is headed out on an annual vacation even as speculation about his future at the network is heating up. More than 50 advertisers have pulled ads from the show, and ad time has fallen by more than 50%.

The host is set to return April 24, with guest hosts filling in in the meantime, but Gabriel Sherman reports that talk inside Fox indicates last night's show might have been his last, as Fox CEO James Murdoch reportedly wants him off the air while brother Lachlan Murdoch and father Rupert Murdoch are inclined to keep him.