China's export outlook beats expectations, points to continued strength

China's 2017 export outlook brightens after the government reports better than expected trade growth for March and as U.S. Pres. suddenly declares China is not a currency manipulator.

China's exports rose at the fastest pace in more than two years in March, rising 16.4% Y/Y, while import growth remained strong at 20.2%; the country's crude oil imports hit a record high of nearly 9.2M bbl/day.

Analysts say the stronger trade data reinforces the growing view that economic activity in China has remained resilient or is even picking up, and that global manufacturing is improving.

