Buffett paring back stake in Wells Fargo; likely to back directors

Warren Buffett has long been a supporter of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), even during the bank’s scandal last fall involving shady sales tactics, but Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) has withdrawn its application to the Fed to raise its ownership stake, and in fact plans to sell 9M shares of the bank to keep its holdings below 10%.

Also, Dow Jones reports Berkshire is likely to vote in support of WFC’s directors in a potentially contentious shareholder meeting later this month.

Berkshire owned ~504M WFC shares worth more than $27B before the sales, making it the bank’s largest shareholder; Buffett personally owned another 2M shares.