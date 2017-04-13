Iron ore continues to slide, weighing on Australian miners

Iron ore miners are among the worst performers in early trading on the Australian Stock Exchange, as iron ore futures continue lower and have now shed 25% from their late February high.

Iron ore prices plunged more than 6% yesterday to their lowest level since November, as Chinese inventories have climbed by more than a third from H1 of last year to 134M metric tons.

Fortescue (OTCQX:FSUMF) is the weakest in the group after announcing it shipped 39.6M metric tons of ore for its FQ3, down 6.1% Q/Q and 5.7% lower than a year ago.

