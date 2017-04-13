China's yuan surges vs. the dollar following Trump reversal

The yuan climbs to its biggest one-day advance vs. the dollar in nearly three months after Pres. Trump abandoned his earlier pledge to name China a currency manipulator and said the dollar was too strong.

China equities are higher, also enjoying a boost from news that stronger than expected growth in exports had returned the country's trade balance to surplus in March.

But Japan’s Nikkei average lost as much as 1.3% to its lowest level since December, as the yen hit five-month highs against the dollar.

European bourses also are lower in the early going as the euro strengthens vs. the dollar.

ETFs: FXI, DXJ, EWJ, YINN, FXP, YANG, PGJ, GXC, MCHI, CHN, DBJP, TDF, XPP, YXI, YAO, CN, FCA, JPNL, EZJ, JEQ, EWV, GCH, HEWJ, CXSE, JPXN