Elliott threatens legal action if Akzo rejects vote on chairman's ouster

Akzo Nobel shareholder Elliott Management says it would take legal action if Akzo did not give its upcoming shareholders meeting the chance to vote to dismiss Chairman Antony Burgmans, who rebuffed a $24B takeover bid by rival PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG).

Elliott claims it and other investors have the 10% support needed under Dutch law to call an extraordinary shareholders' meeting to vote on Burgmans' dismissal; Akzo yesterday backed Burgmans and suggested Elliott could be working with PPG to try to take over the company.

Elliott and other investors have pushed Akzo to hold talks with PPG after the Dutch company rejected a sweetened €22.4B ($24B) cash-and-stock proposal from PPG last month.