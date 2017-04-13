Samsung’s Galaxy S8 pre-orders beating S7, mobile chief says

Samsung's mobile chief says pre-orders for the Galaxy S8 smartphone have surpassed those of its predecessor S7, suggesting that consumers are willing to look past last year's problems with the Galaxy Note 7.

"Initial response to the pre-orders that have begun at various places across the world have been better than expected," mobile chief Koh Dong-jin tells an S8 media briefing; the new phone becomes available in the U.S. and South Korea next Friday.

Analysts say strong S8 sales should lift Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) to its best-ever quarterly profit, along with a booming memory chip market that is widely expected to deliver record revenue this year for the overall industry.