BIOLASE to raise $10.5M in a private placement

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) announces that some investors and certain BIOLASE directors and officers, have agreed to purchase $10M of unregistered shares of the Company’s convertible preferred stock and $0.5M of warrants to purchase unregistered shares of the Company’s common stock in a private placement.

Under the terms of the transaction, BIOLASE has agreed to sell an aggregate of 80,644 convertible preferred stock at a price of $124 per share.

Closing date is expected on April 18.

BIOLASE will receive gross proceeds of $10.5M and an additional $7.1M if all warrants are exercised. The proceeds will be used for working capital, launch and subsequent scale-up, as well as general corporate purposes.

Terms of the private placement will be disclosed on April 17.