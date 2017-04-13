WABCO wins $1.2B in new business in past four quarters

WABCO Holdings (NYSE:WBC) has entered into contracts in local currencies with customers worldwide that total $1.2B of expected cumulative incremental business from Q2 2016 to Q1 2017.

These awards include $746M in new business earmarked from 2017 through 2021 inclusive.

“These new contracts significantly contribute to WABCO’s ongoing ability to generate sales growth that outperforms the commercial vehicle market relative to global truck and bus production,” said Jacques Esculier, WABCO Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We expect to outperform our market on average from 6 to 10 percent through 2021, taking into account that future new truck and bus builds globally appear to remain sluggish.”

“As further evidence of WABCO’s growth in North America, nearly one third of this new business through 2021 is anchored in that region, marking more than a twofold increase from a year ago,” said Esculier. “In addition, almost half of our new business over the next five years is grounded in emerging economies where WABCO is solidly the market leader and continuously augmenting WABCO content per vehicle.”

Press Release