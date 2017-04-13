FDA OKs Philips' whole slide imaging system for interpretation of digital pathology slides from biopsied tissue

In a first for a whole slide imaging system, the FDA has approved the Philips (NYSE:PHG) Intellisite Pathology Solution (PIPS) for the review and interpretation of digital surgical slides prepared from biopsied tissue. The system enables pathologists to read tissue slides digitally in order to make diagnoses instead of looking directly at a tissue sample mounted on a glass slide under a conventional light microscope.

The product was approved under the agency's de novo premarket review pathway. It will be marketed by Philips Medical Systems Nederland B.V.