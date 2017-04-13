Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) initiated with Buy rating and $55 (159%) price target by Ladenburg Thalmann.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) initiated with Overweight rating and $100 (23% upside) price target by Barclays.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) initiated with Outperform rating and $58 (27% upside) price target by RBC.

Cotiviti Holdings (NYSE:COTV) initiated with Hold rating and $45 (7% upside) price target by Jefferies.

HMS Holdings (NASDAQ:HMSY) initiated with Hold rating and $21.50 (8% upside) price target by Jefferies.

Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ:EARS) initiated with Buy rating and $4.50 (525% upside) price target by Roth Capital.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) initiated with Outperform rating and $6 (270% upside) price target by Oppenheimer.