Infosys -3.5% as pledge to return $2B to shareholders viewed as too small

Infosys (NASDAQ:INFY) says it will return $2B in cash to shareholders (130B rupees), but shares are -3.5% premarket after guiding FY 2018 revenues below analyst consensus and disappointing some investors who expected a larger buyback.

While INFY reported in-line FQ4 earnings and a 3.8% Y/Y improvement in revenues to 171B rupees (-0.9% Q/Q; flat in constant currency terms), the company forecasts FY 2018 revenues rising 6.5%-8.5% Y/Y (in constant currency) to 729B-743B rupees vs. consensus 743B rupees.

"It's a lackluster kind of result and guidance," said Dipen Shah, head of private client group research at Kotak Securities.