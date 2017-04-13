Bristol Myers out-licenses two neurodegenerative candidates to Biogen and Roche for a total of up to $1.1B

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) inks two separate license deals with Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) that could be valued as high as $1.1B.

Biogen has licensed BMS-986168, an anti-eTau compound, for the potential treatment of a rare brain disorder called progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), also known as Steele-Richardson-Olszewski syndrome. The most frequent first symptom is the loss of balance while walking. Under the terms of the agreement, Biogen will pay $300M upfront and milestones valued up to $410M.

Roche has licensed BMS-986089, a novel fusion protein designed to suppress a protein called myostatin, a negative regulator of muscle growth. It will be developed for the potential treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Under the terms of the agreement, Roche will pay $170M upfront and milestones up to $205M.

BMY will earn tiered double-digit royalties on either product candidate, if approved.