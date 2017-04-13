First patient in Asia implanted with Second Sight's Argus II; shares ahead 29% premarket

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) announces that the first patient in Asia, a blind 40-year old Taiwanese suffering from retinal degeneration, has been implanted with the Argus II Retinal Prosthesis System through an exclusive distribution partnership with Orient Europharma Co. Ltd. and charitable support from a Taiwan-based foundation.

Argus II converts images captured by a miniature camera mounted on the patient's glasses into a series of tiny electrical pulses that are wirelessly transmitted to an array of electrodes implanted on the surface of the retina. The pulses stimulate the remaining viable retinal cells resulting in the perception of patterns of light. The patient regains some visual capability by learning to interpret the visual patterns.