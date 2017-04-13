Windstream to acquire Boadview Networks

Windstream Holdings (NASDAQ:WIN) signed a definitive agreement to acquire Broadview Networks Holdings for $227.5M cash.

"Broadview’s unique, proprietary unified communications solutions will advance our product portfolio, improving our competitiveness and ability to provide enhanced services to business customers. The transaction also will enable us to leverage Broadview’s experienced salesforce and cloud operations across our national footprint,” said Tony Thomas, president and chief executive officer of Windstream.

Company intends to finance the transaction with cash reserves and available revolving credit capacity.

The company expects to realize ~$30M in annual operating synergies within two years.

The transaction will improve Windstream’s balance sheet by reducing leverage through realization of synergies and will be accretive to free cash flow in the first year.

The transaction is expected to close in Q3.

Press Release