Aehr Test Systems announces pricing of public offering of common stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 3,846,154 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $3.90 per share.

Additionally, the company granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase at the public offering price up to an additional 576,923 shares of its common stock to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is expected to close on April 19, 2017, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The total gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be $15M, assuming no exercise of the underwriter’s over-allotment option.

Net proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital, capital expenditures, other corporate expenses and acquisitions of complementary products, technologies or businesses, although no specific acquisitions are currently contemplated.

Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC is acting as the sole managing underwriter of the offering.

