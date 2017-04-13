Glaukos' iStent lowers long-term IOP in glaucoma patients in international study

New three-year data from a study conducted at a single-non-U.S. site showed a positive treatment benefit from the implantation of Glaukos' (NYSE:GKOS) iStent Trabecular Micro-Bypass Stents in patents with open-angle glaucoma (OAG).

The study enrolled 37 OAG patients who still had natural lens with intraocular pressure (IOP) of 22 - 38 mm Hg (normal range: 10 - 21 mm Hg) that was inadequately controlled with two topical medications. Participants received two iStents and began daily use of topical travoprost (Alcon's Travatan).

Through year 3, 86% of eyes achieved IOP of no more than 18 mm Hg with a mean of 14.0 mm Hg (compared to a mean of 22.4 mm Hg preoperatively). No intraoperative or device-related adverse events were reported.

The results updated 18-month data from the same Glaukos-sponsored study that were published in 2014 in the Journal of Cataract and Refractive Surgery.

The iStent, a hollow micro-scale device made of heparin-coated titanium, is inserted through an incision in the cornea and placed in the Schlemm's canal, a circular channel in the eye that collects aqueous humor and eventually delivers it into the bloodstream, thereby lowering IOP.