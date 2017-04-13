CRISPR Therapeutics, Intellia Therapeutics and others continue fight over CRISPR/Cas9 patents

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP), Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA), Caribou Biosciences and ERS Genomics announce that the co-founders of the intellectual property related to gene-editing technology CRISPR/Cas9 (Regents of the University of California, the University of Vienna, Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier) have appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit the decision by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) to terminate the interference between certain CRISPR/Cas9 patent claims owned by UC and patents and patent applications owned by the Broad Institute, Harvard University and MIT [licensed to Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)].

The PTAB issued its decision on February 15, terminating the interference without clarifying who actually invented the use of CRISP/Cas9 in eukaryotic cells, the core of the dispute.

In parallel with the appeal, UC is pursuing patent applications in the U.S. and other jurisdictions worldwide covering non-cellular and cellular use, including eukaryotic cells. Patents have already been awarded in the UK with one to follow on May 10 from the European Patent Office.

