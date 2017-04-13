Hanesbrands higher after guidance update

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) reaffirms 2017 guidance. The company also says that it expects to report Q1 revenue of $1.38B and EPS of $0.28 to $0.29 vs. $0.28 consensus.

"We’re off to a strong start in 2017, and we are diligently focused on daily execution and performance," says CEO Gerald Evans.

In the C-suite, a search for a new CFO is underway after Richard Moss announced he will retire from the post at the end of the year.