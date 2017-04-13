Time to talk Apple-Disney merger again

RBC Capital says talk is picking up over Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) making a run at acquiring Disney (NYSE:DIS), especially if $230B in offshore cash can be repatriated painlessly.

The logic behind the deal is obviously the enormous amount of quality content owned by Disney

"There are plenty of factors to consider, but such a deal would create a tech/media juggernaut like no other and instantly scale [Apple's] services, content and media portfolio, which would make the case for a higher valuation," writes RBC's Amit Daryanani.

"The resultant company would be massive, with enough cash and balance sheet capacity to change the nature of the hardware, service, and content industries," he adds.

It's not the first time the dreamy AAPL-DIS merger idea has been thrown out, but this go-around has RBC saying a deal could be 18% accretive to Apple earnings, although the firms thinks the odds of a deal finalizing are still low.