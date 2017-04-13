Abbott's St. Jude unit hit with FDA Warning Letter over failure to address issues with defibrillators and monitoring kit

St. Jude Medical, acquired by Abbott (NYSE:ABT) in January, gets hit with a Warning Letter from the FDA over its apparent lack of progress resolving certain issues with its implantable defibrillators and at-home monitoring equipment.

Specifically, the agency says the company has "not acted upon evidence" that the batteries in its defibrillators are defective and could short-circuit, even after a number of reported hospitalizations and one user death (2014). The company subsequently recalled 400K devices but implanted seven additional patients afterward. The FDA adds that St. Jude's focus on confirmed cases has underestimated the actual size of the "hazardous situation."

The letter also cites the company's lack of progress to demonstrate that its latest software update to its in-home monitoring gear has resolved potential cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

St. Jude could face additional regulatory action if the matters are not resolved in a timely manner.

Previously: Muddy Waters says big chunk of St. Jude Medical's business at risk due to hacking vulnerability; shares off 4% (Aug. 25, 2016)