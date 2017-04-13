ImageWare to supply biometric software for Alaskan airports

ImageWare Systems (OTCQB:IWSY) has been selected to provide its biometric identity management and credentialing software to five Alaskan airports.

Delivery will commence in the Q2 with final delivery in the Q3.

"Confirming the identity and backgrounds of airport employees is just as critical as knowing the passengers," said ImageWare Chairman and CEO, Jim Miller. "Our solution allows for multi-modal biometric background checks and authentication of the facility's employees, vendors, and contractors. As circumstances may change, the system also provides a very secure method of vetting these individuals on a continued and periodic basis."

Press Release