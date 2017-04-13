Pandora in talks for P-E investment - NYPost

Among the private-equity players Pandora (NYSE:P) has talked to about a capital raise to help fund its growth plans (a rollout beyond North America) are Providence Equity Partners, Silver Lake, and KKR, according to the report.

One takeaway from the reports is that Pandora has given up on the idea of selling itself, but the Post's sources say that door remains open.

Record label partners have also been approached about an investment, but they already own 10% of Spotify (Private:MUSIC), and one free international music brand might be enough, says an industry source.