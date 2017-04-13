Himax announces strategic investment in Emza Visual Sense

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) made a strategic investment in cash in exchange for a 45.1% equity ownership of Emza Visual Sense, with a one-year option to acquire the remaining 54.9% of Emza’s equity and all outstanding stock options.

Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

“Our partnership with Himax, who shares our vision of sub-milliwatt always-on visual sensors, provides Emza with access to a unique technology of ultra low-power CMOS and semi-conductors,” said Yoram Zylberberg, CEO of Emza. “Achieving the breakthrough of advanced computer vision at ultra low-power consumption requires tight integration between the silicon and algorithms. Our partnership with Himax gives us the opportunity to efficiently achieve and commercialize these breakthroughs.”

Press Release