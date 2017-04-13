SkyPeople Fruit Juice announces direct offering of shares

SkyPeople Fruit Juice (NASDAQ:SPU) announced that it has entered into an agreement with institutional investors covering the purchase shares for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,672,500 in a registered direct offering.

The offering is expected to close on or before April 17.

In connection with the offering, the company will issue 862,097 registered shares of common stock at a purchase price of $3.10 per share. Concurrently in a private placement, for each share of common stock purchased by an investor, the investor will receive an unregistered warrant to purchase one share of common stock. The warrants have an exercise price of $5.20 per share and shall be initially exercisable six months following issuance.

The net proceeds to the company from the transaction is expected to be approximately $2.41M. SkyPeople intends to use the cash to fund working capital and other general corporate purposes.

SPU -44.51% premarket to $2.88.

Source: Press Release